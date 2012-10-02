COPENHAGEN Oct 2 Two goals from Spain midfielder Juan Mata inspired holders Chelsea to a 4-0 victory over little-known Danish side Nordsjaelland in Champions League Group E on Tuesday.

The Londoners went ahead in the 33rd minute when Fernando Torres robbed midfielder Enoch Adu and passed to Frank Lampard who deftly set up Mata to fire home with his left foot.

Joshua John twice went close for the home team, hitting the post on one occasion, but David Luiz made it 2-0 late in the second half with a curling free kick.

Mata sidefooted the third goal in the 82nd minute before Ramires completed the scoring. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)