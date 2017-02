COPENHAGEN Oct 23 A late goal by Mirko Vucinic saved Juventus from an embarrassing defeat as they hit back to hold little-known Champions League debutants Nordsjaelland to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

Vucinic pounced after good work down the right by Mauricio Isla in the 81st minute and left goalkeeper Jesper Hansen helpless with a clinical finish.

Nordsjaelland had gone ahead in the 50th minute after forward Mikkel Beckmann curled a free kick over the wall and into the net from 20 metres.

Juventus stay third in Group E with three points from three games while Nordsjaelland are bottom on one point.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Tony Jimenez)