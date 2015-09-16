ATHENS, Sept 16 Two goals from Thomas Mueller and a strike from substitute Mario Goetze helped Bayern Munich kick off their Champions League campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over Olympiakos Piraeus at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium on Wednesday.

Bayern controlled possession for long spells in an entertaining Group F encounter with Robert Lewandowski a constant threat before Mueller beat Olympiakos goalkeeper Roberto with what looked like an intended cross from out on the right flank after 52 minutes.

Olympiakos battled manfully in front of their frenzied supporters with Nigerian striker Ideye Brown going close on a couple of occasions.

But Marco Silva's side could not find an equaliser and it was Bayern who struck again with two goals in quick succession in the closing stages from Goetze and a Mueller penalty as the hosts ran out of steam.