ATHENS Sep 13 Lucho Gonzalez scored the only goal of the game as Marseille put their domestic troubles aside to claim a hard-fought 1-0 win over Olympiakos Piraeus in their Champions League Group F opener on Tuesday.

Gonzalez converted Jeremy Morel's low cross from the right just after half-time following a closely-contested opening 45 minutes with few scoring chances at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium.

His strike proved enough to seal all three points for Didier Deschamps's team as Olympiakos failed to rally in their first competitive outing of the season.

The hosts' lone striker Kevin Mirallas had the first clear opportunity to score, in the 21st minute, but side-footed his effort wide of the post.

