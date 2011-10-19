ATHENS Oct 19 Olympiakos got their first points in Champions League Group F by comfortably beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday.

In a game of many chances, the home side opened the scoring after just seven minutes when Ivan Marcano crossed from the left and found Jose Holebas, who planted a firm header past keeper Roman Weidenfeller.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski equalised for the German champions in the 26th minute with a volley from the edge of the area. But the home side went ahead again in the 40th minute thanks to some clever footwork from Raffik Djebbour.

Olympiakos sealed the win on 77 minutes when defender Francois Modesto flicked a header past Weidenfeller. Olympiakos will be hoping for a similar convincing performance when they travel to Dortmund for their next game on Nov. 1. (Editing by Justin Palmer)