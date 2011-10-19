Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
ATHENS Oct 19 Olympiakos got their first points in Champions League Group F by comfortably beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday.
In a game of many chances, the home side opened the scoring after just seven minutes when Ivan Marcano crossed from the left and found Jose Holebas, who planted a firm header past keeper Roman Weidenfeller.
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski equalised for the German champions in the 26th minute with a volley from the edge of the area. But the home side went ahead again in the 40th minute thanks to some clever footwork from Raffik Djebbour.
Olympiakos sealed the win on 77 minutes when defender Francois Modesto flicked a header past Weidenfeller. Olympiakos will be hoping for a similar convincing performance when they travel to Dortmund for their next game on Nov. 1. (Editing by Justin Palmer)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (