ATHENS Nov 6 Late goals from Leandro Greco and Kostas Mitroglou kept alive Olympiakos Pireaus's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Montpellier.

Greco and Mitroglou struck in the final 10 minutes to seal the second successive victory over their French Group B rivals.

Paulo Machado's early goal handed Olympiakos a fourth minute lead before Montpellier levelled the score in the 66th minute with a Younes Belhanda penalty.

The Greeks took their total to six points to stay third, two behind leaders Schalke 04 and one adrift of Arsenal. (Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)