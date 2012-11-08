Soccer-Simeone rues Atletico woes from the spot
MADRID, Feb 13 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is frustrated by his team's continued struggles from the penalty spot and is keeping his fingers crossed that the situation will improve.
Nov 8 Olympiakos Piraeus and Montpellier will both face a disciplinary hearing over the crowd trouble which marred their Champions League match on Tuesday, UEFA said in a statement.
The Greek side has been charged with use of laser beams against players by their supporters, throwing of missiles and "insufficient organisation (lack of body search)," during their 3-1 win, UEFA said.
The French visitors were charged with crowd disturbances and "setting off and throwing of fireworks".
Media reports said around 100 Montpellier fans clashed with riot police before the Group B game. The hearing will take place on Nov. 22.
UEFA said Olympiakos would also face action over the "improper conduct of the team", a charge which is brought automatically against any side which receives five or more yellow cards in a game.
Greek football has been beset by crowd violence.
In a recent case, PAOK Salonica were ordered to play their next three European matches behind closed doors following a riot at a Europa League qualifier at home to Rapid Vienna in August.
PAOK will also have to pay a 150,000 euro ($193,458) fine and face automatic expulsion from European competition if there is a repeat incident within the next three years.
Fans hurled a variety of firecrackers and other missiles at each other, and at one point dozens of masked fans ran onto the pitch. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Amsterdam; Editing by Alan Baldwin; )
LONDON, Feb 13 Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.
