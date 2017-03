ATHENS, Sept 17 Italian midfielder Thiago Motta scored twice as Paris St Germain romped to a 4-1 win over Olympiakos Piraeus in their Champions League Group C opener on Tuesday.

Edinson Cavani gave Laurent Blanc's side the lead against the run of play with a simple tap-in before Olympiakos levelled when Slovakia forward Vladimir Weiss jinked his way through the defence to score after 25 minutes.

PSG turned on the style in the second half with Motta twice heading in corners from Ezequiel Lavezzi and the Italian turned provider to set up a headed 86th minute goal for debutant Marquinhos.

The Paris club also missed a penalty when Zlatan Ibrahimovic's effort was saved by keeper Roberto in the 82nd minute. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)