ATHENS Nov 5 A first-half header from Kostas Manolas and an inspired performance by goalkeeper Roberto lifted Olympiakos Piraeus to a 1-0 win over Benfica in a tight Champions League Group C match on Tuesday.

The Greek champions rode their luck against their Portuguese opponents after taking a 13th-minute lead against the run of play, but despite enjoying plenty of possession, Benfica could not find a way past Roberto who made several crucial saves.

Oympiakos moved up to second in the group on seven points, three clear of Benfica in third and three behind leaders Paris St Germain.

