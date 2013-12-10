ATHENS Dec 10 Olympiakos forward Javier Saviola scored twice in a 3-1 win over Anderlecht, who finished with eight men after two late dismissals, as the hosts reached the Champions League knockout stage despite missing two penalties.

The 32-year-old Argentine Saviola opened the scoring after 33 minutes with a clinical finish but Olympiakos were punished on the counter attack after losing concentration when Sacha Kljestan finished off a flowing move to level for the Belgians.

Saviola missed a penalty at the start of the second half after Anderlecht defender Cheikhou Kouyate was dismissed for collecting a second yellow card for a handball but the striker then scored from close range for his second goal.

There was late drama as Anderlecht's Fabrice N'Sakala and goalkeeper Silvio Proto were sent off for picking up two yellow cards. Vladimir Weiss had earlier also missed a penalty for the home side before Alejandro Domínguez succeeded with their third spot-kick to complete the scoring in added time. (Editing by Ken Ferris)