ATHENS, March 16 Olympiakos Piraeus head to England to face Manchester United for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in celebratory mood after clinching a 41st league title on Saturday.

Michel's team defeated Panthrakikos 2-0 at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium thanks to goals from Nelson Valdez and David Fuster, a result which gave the Greeks an unassailable 18-point lead with five matches to play.

Next up for the in-form Piraeus club is a trip to Old Trafford, where they will defend a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

They will hope to heap more misery on under-pressure United boss David Moyes following their 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool.

"We aim to do what we always do and that is worry about our own game," said Michel.

He added: "We know our opponents very well and we know that 2-0 is not a serious advantage. We need to score to make sure we make it difficult for them as we know that United have a strong desire to turn the tie around."

Olympiakos have been head and shoulders above their Super League rivals this season and Michel urged the fans to enjoy this particular triumph.

"This is a title that the club really needs to celebrate because there will come a time when winning titles will not be so easy," said the 50-year-old Spaniard.

"Now after the celebration and joy we need to be ready for United. Definitely, it will be one of the better travel experiences now that we have the league trophy with us."

Arsenal loanee Joel Campbell, scorer of the second goal in the first-leg victory over United in Athens, said the title win was a significant step for his career.

"The players are all very happy about what we have achieved. For me personally it means a lot for my resume," he said.

"We have won the title in an emphatic way with games to spare. We have also played well in Europe and at just 21 years of age this is important as a first major step in my career as a footballer.

"I hope to continue to win many more titles with this team and any other team I might play for." (Reporting by Graham Wood; editing by Toby Davis)