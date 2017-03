ATHENS, Sept 16 Olympiakos Pireaus secured a surprise 3-2 victory over last year's Champions League runners-up Atletico Madrid to make a dream start to their Group A campaign on Tuesday.

The Greek champions went ahead on 13 minutes at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium when slack Atletico marking at a corner allowed young French defender Arthur Masuaku to drill home a low shot.

It got even better for the hosts just after the half-hour mark when Ibrahim Afellay doubled the advantage.

Mario Mandzukic pulled a goal back for Atletico seven minutes before halftime, but the visitors fell behind again to Kostas Mitroglou's 73rd-minute strike - his first goal for 10 months.

Atletico substitute Antoine Griezmann set up a tense finish with a close-range strike with four minutes left, but Michel's team clung on for victory. (Editing by Justin Palmer)