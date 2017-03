ATHENS Oct 22 Olympiakos claimed another impressive scalp on home soil after Pajtim Kasami's clinical strike gave them a 1-0 win over Juventus in Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

Kasami's first-half finish set the Greek champions on their way but it was the performance of their goalkeeper Roberto that proved the difference, as he pulled off a string of fine second-half saves to hold off Massimiliano Allegri's Juve.

Paul Pogba, Carlos Tevez and Alvaro Morata were all denied by the former Benfica keeper.

Michel's Olympiakos are level with Atletico Madrid at the top of the group with six points from three matches. Juve and Malmo have three points each.

