ATHENS Dec 9 Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus had to settle for a Europa League place despite a 4-2 win over Malmo in their final Champions League Group A match on Tuesday.

Olympiakos finished third, a point behind Juventus who drew 0-0 with already-qualified group leaders Atletico Madrid to claim second apot and a place in the last 16.

Kostas Mitroglou and substitute Ibrahim Afellay struck in the last three minutes for Olympiakos to down the Swedes, who had twice drawn level at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium.

The hosts had scored through David Fuster's opener and Alejandro Domínguez's stunning volley, either side of Simon Kroon's goal for the visitors, before Malmo's Rosenberg made it 2-2 in the 81st minute before the late push from Olympiakos.

The fact that Olmypiakos missed out on reaching the last 16 of the Champions League was rough justice on the Greeks, who won all three of their home games.

In the end their poor away form cost the Red and Whites dear, as they failed to pick up a point on their travels.

Malmo, who had Enock Adu sent off in added time for a dangerous tackle on Pajtim Kasami, finished bottom of the section and exit European football for this season. (Editing by Ken Ferris)