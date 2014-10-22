(Adds quotes)

By Graham Wood

ATHENS Oct 22 Olympiakos keeper Roberto produced an inspired display as the Greek champions claimed another impressive scalp on home soil with a 1-0 win over Juventus in Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

Pajtim Kasami's clinical strike set Olympiakos on their way but it was the performance of their Spanish keeper that proved the difference, as he pulled off a string of fine second-half saves to frustrate Massimiliano Allegri's Juve.

Paul Pogba, Carlos Tevez and Alvaro Morata were all denied by the former Benfica keeper.

Michel's Olympiakos are level with Atletico Madrid at the top of the group with six points from three matches. Juve and Malmo have three points each.

"I'm very happy that we have managed to win another big game in Europe," Roberto said.

"It was a huge night for us, especially when my personal performance also meant that we got a fantastic win."

He said it meant more to him because of the man in the opposition goal - one of his idols, Juve number one Gianluigi Buffon.

"It was especially pleasing for me to play like that in front of someone like Buffon; he has been one of the main benchmarks of quality for me during my entire career," Roberto said.

Olympiakos coach Michel claimed his team were close to clinching a place in the knockout stage with this latest victory.

"It was a fantastic night," he said. "The fans were unbelievable and I have to congratulate and thank my players on a great performance.

"We play as a complete team and that's how I want us always to perform. Have we qualified? Not yet, but we are close to celebrating that night."

JUVE REGRET

Buffon believed Juve deserved at least a point for their second-half siege.

"I think we were worth at least a grade based on the opportunities we had, but we leave here regretting our first-half display - we just didn't perform as we usually do," said Buffon.

"We played very well in the second half, creating many chances, but just couldn't score, and now this defeat makes things much more difficult for us now in terms of qualifying. We need to improve in the next game."

After Kasami's opener, the visitors were fortunate not to fall further behind on the hour mark when Kasami dragged Dominguez's low cross wide of Buffon's left post.

After that it was backs to the wall stuff from the hosts as Roberto began to single-handedly keep the Italians at bay.

The Spaniard first pulled off a superb reflex save from Morata's shot on the turn, before turning away a speculative Pogba effort.

He also saved from Tévez with his legs at close range and tipped Morata's effort on to the post.

Tevez had one last effort but was again denied by a fine low save from Roberto with five minutes left.

(Editing by Stephen Wood)