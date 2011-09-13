UPDATE 2-At halftime, Manchester United set to reach financial goals for season
* Return of Schweinsteiger provides financial boost (Adds details from investor call)
(Adds teams)
Sept 13 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 Olympique Marseille 1 - Champions League Group F result:
At Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus
Scorer: Lucho Gonzalez 51
Halftime: 0-0
Red card: Rod Fanni (Marseille) 90
Teams:
Olympiakos: 17-Franco Costanzo, 35-Vassilis Torossidis, 4-Olof Mellberg, 21-Avraam Papadopoulos, 20-Jose Holebas; 93-Djamel Abdoun, 3-Francois Modesto, 8-Ljubomir Fejsa (7-Ariel Ibagaza 67), 33-Francisco Yeste (10-Rafik Djebbour 56), 19-David Fuster (77-Jean Makoun 67); 14-Kevin Mirallas
Marseiile: 30-Steve Mandanda, 2-Cesar Azpilicueta, 21-Souleymane Diawara, 3-Nicolas N'Koulou, 13-Djimi Traore; 4-Alou Diarra 15-Jeremy Morel, 7-Benoit Cheyrou (24-Rod Fanni 82), 8-Lucho Gonzalez (12-Charles Kabore 77), 18-Morgan Amalfitano; 11 Loic Remy (23-Jordan Ayew 68)
Referee: Pedro Proença (Portugal) (Editing by Toby Davis)
* Return of Schweinsteiger provides financial boost (Adds details from investor call)
Feb 9 Italy made four changes to their team for the Six Nations match against Ireland in Rome on Saturday, with lock Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro, who were left out of the opener against Wales, set to return to the starting lineup.
MADRID, Feb 9 Luis Enrique's Barcelona will get to test their King's Cup final opponents ahead of time on Saturday when they travel to fellow finalists Alaves in La Liga - but they may have sore legs after playing five games in the last 13 days.