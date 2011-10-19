Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
ATHENS, Oct 19 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group F match between Olympiakos Piraeus and Borussia Dortmund at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Athens.
Olympiakos Piraeus: 17-Franco Costanzo, 3-Francois Modesto, 4-Olof Mellberg, 21-Avraam Papadopoulos, 20-Jose Holebas; 23-Ivan Marcano, 7-Ariel Ibagaza, 31-Pablo Orbaiz, 77-Jean Makoun; 10-Rafik Djebbour, 14-Kevin Mirallas.
Borussia Dortmund: 1-Roman Weidenfeller, 4-Neven Subotic, 15-Mats Hummels, 26-Lukasz Piszczek, 29-Marcel Schmelzer, 11-Mario Goetze, 21-Ilkay Gundogan, 22-Sven Bender, 44-Ivan Perisic, 9-Robert Lewandowski, 23-Shinji Kagawa.
Referee: Bas Nijhuis (Netherlands) (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (