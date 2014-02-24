ATHENS Feb 24 Manchester United defenders Phil Jones and Jonny Evans have been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League last 16, first-leg clash at Olympiakos Piraeus, manager David Moyes said on Monday.

The pair, who have been sidelined since picking up injuries in the Premier League defeat at Stoke City on Feb. 1, have not travelled to Greece.

Jones suffered concussion in a collision with Stoke's Jonathan Walters while Evans picked up a hamstring strain.

"Jones and Evans haven't travelled. Everybody else is here," Moyes told a news conference ahead of the match against the Greek Super League leaders at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

"It's a really tough game, Olympiakos have a good record here and we know, over the tie, we'll have to play well to qualify.

"Olympiakos did very well against PSG (Paris St Germain) and Benfica. They came through a difficult group, they have a great home record here. We know it will be a difficult night. They have a big support. It's far from an easy match." (Editing by Ken Ferris)