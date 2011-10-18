BUCHAREST Oct 18 Wayne Rooney converted two second-half penalties to give Manchester United their first victory in Champions League Group C with a nervous 2-0 win at debutants Otelul Galati on Tuesday.

United played the last quarter of the game with 10 men after defender Nemanja Vidic, who returned to United's starting line-up for the first time since suffering a calf injury in August, was sent off for a foul on Gabriel Giurgiu.

Rooney stayed calm to score from the spot in the 64th minute and repeated the feat in stoppage time as United laboured to victory.

The home side also finished the match with 10 men after Milan Perendija was sent off in the dying minutes.

United moved up to second in the standings with five points from three games. Leaders Benfica have seven points. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)