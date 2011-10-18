BUCHAREST Oct 18 Wayne Rooney converted two
second-half penalties to give Manchester United their first
victory in Champions League Group C with a nervous 2-0 win at
debutants Otelul Galati on Tuesday.
United played the last quarter of the game with 10 men after
defender Nemanja Vidic, who returned to United's starting
line-up for the first time since suffering a calf injury in
August, was sent off for a foul on Gabriel Giurgiu.
Rooney stayed calm to score from the spot in the 64th minute
and repeated the feat in stoppage time as United laboured to
victory.
The home side also finished the match with 10 men after
Milan Perendija was sent off in the dying minutes.
United moved up to second in the standings with five points
from three games. Leaders Benfica have seven points.
