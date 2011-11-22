BUCHAREST Nov 22 Basel midfielder Fabian Frei and strikers Alexander Frei and Marco Streller struck in the first half to earn a 3-2 win at Otelul Galati in their Champions League Group C match on Tuesday to keep alive their chances of reaching the last 16.

Heiko Vogel's side moved on to eight points from five games, only a point behind Benfica and Manchester United, who drew 2-2 at Old Trafford in the other match in the section on Tuesday. Basel host United in their last group game on Dec. 7.

After a relatively slow start, Basel broke the deadlock on a bitterly cold evening in Bucharest with their first attack when Fabian Frei gave goalkeeper Branko Grahovac no chance in the 10th minute with a powerful shot.

Four minutes later, Alexander Frei netted his fourth of the campaign to double their lead with an easy finish from 10 metres following unselfish play from fellow striker Streller, who made it 3-0 eight minutes before the break.

Otelul finished strongly with Gabriel Giurgiu and Liviu Antal scoring in the space of six minutes in the last quarter of an hour but Basel were solid in defence in the dying moments and the Romanians suffered their fifth defeat in the group. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Ken Ferris)