BUCHAREST, Sept 27 Brazilian Bruno Cesar scored late in the first half to give Benfica a well-deserved 1-0 win over Romanian debutants Otelul Galati at the National Arena in Bucharest in their Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday.

Benfica, unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions this season, had the bulk of possession and pressure although it was far from one-way traffic.

Lively Bruno Cesar gave keeper Branko Grahovac no chance when he calmly slotted home five minutes before the interval with Argentine Nicolas Gaitan the provider.

The Portuguese side, who drew 1-1 against Manchester United in their opener match, continued to press forward in the second half with Grahovac denying Javier Saviola and in-form Paraguay striker Oskar Cardozo.

Romanian champions Otelul, seeking their first Champions League point, were toothless in attack, hardly challenging opposing goalkeeper Artur, who only had to parry a rasping long-range shot from Ioan Filip after the break. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov)