BUCHAREST, Sept 27 Brazilian Bruno Cesar scored
late in the first half to give Benfica a well-deserved 1-0 win
over Romanian debutants Otelul Galati at the National Arena in
Bucharest in their Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday.
Benfica, unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions this
season, had the bulk of possession and pressure although it was
far from one-way traffic.
Lively Bruno Cesar gave keeper Branko Grahovac no chance
when he calmly slotted home five minutes before the interval
with Argentine Nicolas Gaitan the provider.
The Portuguese side, who drew 1-1 against Manchester United
in their opener match, continued to press forward in the second
half with Grahovac denying Javier Saviola and in-form Paraguay
striker Oskar Cardozo.
Romanian champions Otelul, seeking their first Champions
League point, were toothless in attack, hardly challenging
opposing goalkeeper Artur, who only had to parry a rasping
long-range shot from Ioan Filip after the break.
