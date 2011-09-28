LONDON, Sept 28 Holders Barcelona barely paused
for breath in a ruthless 5-0 hammering of BATE Borisov while
former champions AC Milan took their time to get started before
overcoming new boys Viktoria Plzen 2-0 in the Champions League
on Wednesday.
Lionel Messi scored twice in a dominant Barca performance on
a rainy night in Minsk as the Spaniards went joint top of Group
H, along with Milan after the Italians needed second-half goals
to break the deadlock against Plzen.
English sides Arsenal and Chelsea had mixed fortunes in
nervy endings to their games as Arsene Wenger's side held on to
an early lead to beat visitors Olympiakos Piraeus 2-1 while
Chelsea conceded a late penalty to draw 1-1 in Valencia.
Arsenal, whose eighth-minute opener came from teenager Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain on his European debut, have four points in
Group F, sitting behind Olympique Marseille who maintained their
perfect start with a 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.
Chelsea's Juan Mata had been on the verge of a winning
return to his old stomping ground in Valencia after Frank
Lampard's opener before substitute Salomon Kalou handled to give
away an 87th-minute penalty that Roberto Soldado converted.
Chelsea lead Group E with four points, one ahead of Bayer
Leverkusen who beat visitors Racing Genk 2-0 with Chelsea old
boy Michael Ballack making sure of the points with a
stoppage-time goal after Lars Bender's first-half strike.
In the night's other games, Zenit St Petersburg beat 10-man
Porto 3-1 in Group G with Roman Shirokov netting a double in
Russia, while in the same group Shakhtar Donetsk drew 1-1 at
home with APOEL Nicosia.
