MILAN, May 28 Following is a list of the seven men who have won the European Cup as both player and manager after Zinedine Zidane achieved the feat when Real Madrid lifted the trophy on Saturday. Miguel Munoz (Real Madrid) - 1956, 1957, 1958 as a player; 1960, 1966 as a manager Giovanni Trapattoni (AC Milan) 1963, 1969 as a player; (Juventus) 1985 as a manager Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan) 1989, 1990 as a player; 2003, 2007 and (Real Madrid) 2014 as a manager Johan Cruyff (Ajax Amsterdam) 1971, 1972, 1973 as a player, (Barcelona) 1992 as a manager Frank Rijkaard (AC Milan) 1989, 1990, (Ajax Amsterdam) 1995 as a player; (Barcelona) 2006 as a manager Pep Guardiola (Barcelona) 1992 as a player; 2009, 2011 as a manager Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) 2002 as a player; 2016 as a manager (Compiled by Ken Ferris, editing by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ed Osmond)