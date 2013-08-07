Aug 7 The draw for the Champions League playoffs will take place at 0945 GMT on Friday and 20 clubs will be involved.

Ten of the clubs are in a group for national champions and 10 in a group for non-champions. Five of the clubs in each group are seeded. Matches will be played on August 20-21 and 27-28.

Champions' group: Basel+ Steaua Bucharest+ Dinamo Zagreb + Celtic + Viktoria Plzen + Maribor Ludogorets Shakhtyor IK Austria Vienna Legia Warsaw

Non-champions' group Arsenal + AC Milan + Schalke 04 + Olympique Lyon + Zenit St Petersburg + Real Sociedad FC Pacos de Ferreira PSV Eindhoven *Fenerbahce **Metalist Kharkiv + are seeded clubs * place in competition depends on final decision of Court of Arbitration for Sport over match-fixing case ** subject of UEFA disciplinary hearing next week

The 10 winners of the playoffs will join the 22 clubs who have already qualified for the group stage. The draw for the group stage will take place on August 29 at 1545 GMT.

Qualifiers for the group stage Bayern Munich Barcelona Chelsea Real Madrid Manchester United Porto Benfica Atletico Madrid Shakhtar Donetsk Olympique Marseille CSKA Moscow Paris Saint-Germain Juventus Manchester City Ajax Amsterdam Borussia Dortmund Olympiakos Galatasaray Bayer Leverkusen FC Copenhagen Napoli Anderlecht (Reporting by Robert Woodward)