Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
PLZEN, Czech Republic, Sept 17 Manchester City demonstrated their Champions League intent this season by crushing Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in their opening Group D game on Tuesday.
Edin Dzeko, Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero scored in a 10-minute period early in the second half against the Czech champions.
Dzeko put the English side ahead in the 48th minute, slotting home under keeper Matus Kozacik after Aguero's pass.
Five minutes later Ivorian midfielder Toure produced the moment of the match, cutting inside and unleashing a magnificent swerving shot from 30 metres that flew into the net.
Aguero added the third with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.