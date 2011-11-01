* More magic from Argentine gives Barca 4-0 win at Viktoria

* Milan also qualify for knockout stages (Adds details)

By Michael Kahn

PRAGUE, Nov 1 Lionel Messi netted his 200th, 201st and 202nd goals for Barcelona in a 4-0 victory at 10-man Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday that put both the holders and AC Milan through to the Champions League last 16.

The Argentine World Player of the Year struck from the spot in the 24th minute on a chilly night in Prague after the referee awarded a penalty when Messi was felled by defender Marian Cisovsky, who was shown a straight red card.

Messi fired in a second from close range in first-half stoppage time and scored his hat-trick and Barca's fourth in injury time at the end of the game when he rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net.

Thiago Alcantara nodded against the crossbar from Messi's cross midway through the second half before Cesc Fabregas headed a 72nd-minute third.

The Czech league champions started brightly and could have taken an early lead after Milan Petrzela's shot was turned away by Barcelona keeper Victor Valdes but the rest of the match was a procession for the holders.

AC Milan's 1-1 draw at BATE Borisov of Belarus earlier on Tuesday means Barca are assured of at least second spot in Group H with two games left. Milan are also through as they have a better head-to-head record over BATE.

Barca are top on 10 points from four matches, with Milan second on eight points. BATE have two and Plzen one.

Goalkeeper Valdes set a new Barcelona record for minutes unbeaten late in the first half when he reached 825 without conceding a goal.

That bettered a mark held by Miguel Reina, father of Liverpool keeper Pepe, since the 1972-73 season. (Editing by Mark Meadows)