UPDATE 2-At halftime, Manchester United set to reach financial goals for season
* Return of Schweinsteiger provides financial boost (Adds details from investor call)
PRAGUE, Sept 13 BATE Borisov denied Viktoria Plzen victory in their first ever Champions League group stage game when a second-half goal from Renan Bressan secured a 1-1 draw in their Group H opener on Tuesday.
Forward Marek Bakos put the Czech champions, who won six out of six in the three qualifying rounds they played, ahead a few seconds before halftime from close range after a perfect cross-pass from the left side by Petr Jiracek.
Plzen exerted early pressure but Borisov's defence rarely let them near a sight of goal while the Belarussian side wasted opportunities of their own.
BATE striker Mateja Kezman, the most experienced man on the pitch who has played for a string of European teams including Chelsea, shot into the side netting on the half hour and had a goal ruled out for offside 15 minutes into the second half.
Plzen went close to increasing their lead in the 63rd minute but Vaclav Pilar, who impressed throughout, failed to capitalise on a pass into the box, firing a weak shot that was easily smothered by keeper Aleksandr Gutor.
BATE then equalised through Bressan, who ran on to Filipp Rudik's pass to slot home. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Justin Palmer)
* Return of Schweinsteiger provides financial boost (Adds details from investor call)
Feb 9 Italy made four changes to their team for the Six Nations match against Ireland in Rome on Saturday, with lock Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro, who were left out of the opener against Wales, set to return to the starting lineup.
MADRID, Feb 9 Luis Enrique's Barcelona will get to test their King's Cup final opponents ahead of time on Saturday when they travel to fellow finalists Alaves in La Liga - but they may have sore legs after playing five games in the last 13 days.