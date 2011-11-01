PRAGUE Nov 1 Lionel Messi netted his 200th, 201st and 202nd goals for Barcelona in a 4-0 victory at 10-man Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday that put both the holders and AC Milan through to the Champions League last 16.

The Argentine World Player of the Year struck from the spot in the 24th minute on a chilly night in Prague after the referee awarded a penalty when Messi was felled by defender Marian Cisovsky, who was shown a straight red card.

Messi fired in a second from close range in first-half stoppage time and scored his hat-trick and Barca's fourth in injury time at the end of the game when he rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net.

Thiago Alcantara nodded against the crossbar from Messi's cross midway through the second half before Cesc Fabregas headed a 72nd-minute third in the Group H game. (Editing by Mark Meadows)