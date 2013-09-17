(Adds details, quotes)

PLZEN, Czech Republic, Sept 17 Manchester City demonstrated their Champions League intent this season by crushing Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in their opening Group D game on Tuesday.

Edin Dzeko, Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero scored in a 10-minute period early in the second half against the Czech champions.

Dzeko put the English side ahead in the 48th minute, slotting home under keeper Matus Kozacik after Aguero's pass.

Five minutes later Ivorian midfielder Toure produced the moment of the match, cutting inside and unleashing a magnificent swerving shot from 30 metres that flew into the net.

Aguero added the third with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area.

Despite their domestic success and huge financial outlay on transfers, City have struggled in the Champions League, and manager Manuel Pellegrini is under pressure to improve on the European record of predecessor Roberto Mancini.

This - City's first win in seven Champions League games - was the perfect start to their latest campaign.

City keeper Joe Hart was called into action in the 21st minute, but once City settled down, Plzen - who had come through three qualifying playoff ties to reach the group stages - couldn't cope with the visitors' firepower.

"In the first half we had three clear chances to score and we didn't," Pellegrini told reporters.

"In the second half it was very important to create space against a team playing with 10 players behind the ball. We finished what we started in the first half."

Pellegrini said the victory would give his team confidence for Sunday's Premier League derby against Manchester United, and they were boosted further by the return from injury of captain Vincent Kompany.

"It was a very important game to win and that is why we played the way we played," Pellegrini said. "Starting (against a) team playing at home is difficult."

He added that David Silva might be ready for the Manchester derby and that a knock Aguero picked up late in the second half was nothing serious.

Plzen manager Pavel Vrba said his side paid the price for too many mistakes.

"The result showed it all," Vrba said. "In the first half we were lucky to draw nil-nil. They are one of the top sides in Europe."

