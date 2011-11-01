Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
(Adds teams)
Nov 1 Viktoria Plzen 0 Barcelona 4 - Champions League Group H result:
In Prague
Scorers: Lionel Messi 24pen, 45+2, 90+2, Cesc Fabregas 72
Red card: Marian Cisovsky (Viktoria Plzen) 22
Halftime: 0-2
Teams:
Viktoria Plzen: 33-Roman Pavlik; 8-David Limbersky, 18-David Bystron, 28-Marian Cisovsky, 6-Vaclav Pilar, 10-Pavel Horvath (14-Radim Reznik 78), 11-Milan Petrzela, 20-Petr Jiracek, 26-Daniel Kolar (5-Michal Duris 68), 27-Frantisek Rajtoral, 23-Marek Bakos (15-Frantisek Sevinsky 24)
Barcelona: 1-Victor Valdes; 2-Daniel Alves (19-Maxwell 71), 3-Gerard Pique, 5-Carles Puyol, 22-Eric Abidal (9-Alexis Sanchez 73); 4-Cesc Fabregas, 11-Thiago Alcantara, 16-Sergio Busquets (15-Seydou Keita 65); 21-Adriano, 10-Lionel Messi; 39-Issac Cuenca.
Referee: Robert Schoergenhofer (Austria) (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1