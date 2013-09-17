Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Sept 17 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League Group D game between Viktoria Plzen v Manchester City at Struncovy Sady stadium, Plzen.
Teams
Manchester City: 1-Joe Hart, 5-Pablo Zabaleta, 4-Vincent Kompany, 33-Matija Nastasic, 13-Aleksandar Kolarov; 44-Yaya Toure, 25-Fernandinho; 15-Jesús Navas, 16-Sergio Aguero, 8-Samir Nasri; 10-Edin Dzeko
Substitutes: 30-Costel Pantilimon, 6-Joleon Lescott, 7-James Milner, 14-Javi Garcia, 17-Jack Rodwell, 9-Alvaro Negredo, 35-Stevan Jovetic.
Viktoria Plzen: 1-Matus Kozacik; 27-Frantisek Rajtoral, 2-Lukas Hejda, 21-Vaclav Prochazka, 8-David Limbersky; 7-Tomas Horava, 10-Pavel Horvath; 11-Milan Petrzela, 26-Daniel Kolar, 19-Jan Kovarik; 23-Marek Bakos
Substitutes: 9-Stanislav Tecl, 12-Michal Duris, 4-Roman Hubnik, 13-Petr Bolek, 25-Zdenek Koukal, 24-Martin Pospisil, 15-Tomas Wagner
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy) (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.