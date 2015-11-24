PORTO Nov 24 A blunder by Iker Casillas helped Dynamo Kiev seal a 2-0 win away to Porto in the Champions League which threw Group G wide open on Tuesday and left the hosts in danger of missing out on the knockout stage.

Andriy Yarmolenko put the Ukrainian champions ahead with a first-half penalty before the former Real Madrid goalkeeper completely misjudged a weak Derlis Gonzalez shot in the 64th minute.

The Paraguayan forward, under pressure and being forced wide by Giannelli Imbula, managed to get in a seemingly harmless shot which Casillas tried to punch away with one hand, only to see the ball loop into the air and land in the net.

Porto, previously unbeaten in all competitions this season, had needed only a draw to qualify with a game to spare but are now in danger of missing out as they visit Chelsea in their final game probably needing to win.

Porto have 10 points from five games, the same as Chelsea after their 4-0 win away to Maccabi Tel Aviv, and Kiev have eight, with a final game at home to the eliminated and demoralised Israelis to come.

Porto were given a let-off in the 28th minute with an astonishing double miss from the visitors.

Yarmolenko dinked in a cross from the right to the unmarked Denys Garmash who headed against the post from six metres. The ball rebounded to Junior Moraes, who prodded his shot wide with the whole goal to aim at.

Kiev went in front seven minutes later when Yarmolenko sent Casillas the wrong way from the spot after Imbula had fouled Serhiy Rybalka.

Porto threatened to get back into the game after halftime before Casillas's moment of misfortune which came just after he had made a good save to deny Yarmolenko.

Gonzalez, who last season helped FC Basel reach the last 16, shot wide just after his goal with Porto rocking.

Substitute Andre Andre hit the woodwork in a late Porto flurry, but it was a weak response from the hosts who were jeered off the field by a disgruntled Dragao crowd. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)