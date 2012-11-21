PORTO, Portugal Nov 21 Midfielder Joao Moutinho pulled Porto's strings by scoring and setting up another two in a 3-0 drubbing of hapless Dinamo Zagreb that kept the Portuguese in command of Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

Moutinho was in inspired form for Porto, who were already assured of a last 16 place.

He found Argentine playmaker Lucho Gonzalez for the opener through some textbook passing play, blasted the second himself from a free kick in the second half and finished with a wonderful backheel to set up Silvestre Varela's third.

Porto will win the group if they take a point from their final game next month away to second-placed Paris St Germain. (Writing by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon, editing by Justin Palmer)