PORTO, Portugal, April 15 Ricardo Quaresma's two early goals and a second-half strike from Jackson Martinez helped a slick Porto complete a stunning 3-1 home victory over a sloppy Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

The Portuguese side raced out of the blocks with two goals in the opening 10 minutes, Quaresma converting from the penalty spot and finishing neatly as Bayern's sluggish defending was punished.

Five-times champions Bayern, decimated by injuries, clawed their way back into the tie when midfielder Thiago Alcantara steered home at the far post after 28 minutes.

But Martinez pounced on an error by Jerome Boateng after 65 minutes and rounded Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer to re-establish Porto's two-goal advantage heading into the return leg on April 21. (Reporting by Simon Curtis,; editing by Ed Osmond)