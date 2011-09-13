PORTO, Portugal, Sept 13 Goals by Brazilian forwards Hulk and Kleber allowed Europa League winners Porto to come from behind and post a 2-1 win against a nine-man Shakhtar Donetsk in a lively Champions League Group G opener on Tuesday.

The Ukrainians started confidently and were ahead on 12 minutes when striker Luiz Adriano pounced on a loose ball after a fumble by keeper Helton, but Hulk levelled the match in the 28th minute with a swerving, thunderous free kick from 40 yards that Oleksandr Rybka touched but could not halt.

Shakhtar were reduced to 10 men when Yaroslav Rakitskiy was dismissed in the 40th minute for a fierce tackle on Joao Moutinho.

Porto piled on the misery when winger James Rodriguez made a great run on the left to set up striker Kleber for an easy tap-in six minutes after the break.

The Portuguese champions pushed forward for a third and came close with a dipping free kick from Rodriguez that hit the bar after a foul on substitute winger Djalma which also earned defender Dmytro Chygrynskiy a red card in the 80th minute. (Writing by Shrikesh Laxmidas in Lisbon, editing by Pritha Sarkar)