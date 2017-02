PORTO Portugal Oct 19 A goal by Brazilian striker Ailton earned APOEL Nicosia a 1-1 draw at a disappointing Porto side to extend the Cypriot outsiders' impressive start and keep them top of Champions League Group G on Wednesday.

Another Brazilian forward, Hulk, put Porto ahead after 13 minutes with a curving free kick from distance that bounced off the ground before flying past APOEL keeper Dionisios Chiotis, who should have done better.

The visitors levelled with their first shot six minutes later when Ailton received the ball close to the Porto area, dribbled past Fernando and sent a fine diagonal shot that gave keeper Helton no chance.

Porto looked slow, too predictable in attack and lacking the fluidity that led them to lift the Europa league last season, rarely threatening in second half.

After the equalizer the Portuguese side dominated possession but APOEL always looked dangerous and midfielder Constantinos Charalambides sent a free kick from the right that defender Marcelo Oliveira headed just wide on the half hour.

After 63 minutes, in one of the few chances of the second half, Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi lost the ball in dangerous territory to APOEL's Nuno Morais who ran with it and fired a strong shot that Helton struggled to save.

Kleber almost snatched the three points in injury time, reaching substitute Silvestre Varela's cross just late but moments later APOEL substitute Aldo Adorno was denied the winner on the other end by a fine block from Helton. The draw keeps APOEL top of Group G on five points, one ahead of Zenit St Petersburg, who drew 2-2 at Shakhtar Donetsk. Porto are also on four, with Shakhtar on two (Written by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon. Editing by Mitch Phillips. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com.)