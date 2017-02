PORTO Dec 6 A man-of-the-match performance by Zenit St Petersburg goalkeeper Vyacheslav Malafeev earned the Russian champions a 0-0 draw at Porto on Tuesday that put them through to the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time.

The draw means Zenit finish second in Group G on nine points, behind surprise-package APOEL Nicosia on their head-to-head record.

Porto must settle for a Europa League spot, ending third on eight points, above Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Portuguese champions knew only a win would put them through but though they commanded the game from the off they failed to find a way past the inspired Malafeev, who had a night to remember.

The 32-year-old keeper made a series of astounding saves, denying clear-cut chances for Djalma, James Rodriguez, Kleber and Hulk on a great night for his side.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga)