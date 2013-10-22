PORTO Oct 22 Brazil forward Hulk broke the heart of his former club when he set up Aleksandr Kerzhakov's late goal as Zenit St Petersburg moved up to second in Champions League Group G with a 1-0 win at Porto on Tuesday.

The home team did themselves no favours when Hector Herrera was sent off in the sixth minute. It was the quickest dismissal in the history of the competition for a player receiving two yellow cards.

Russians Zenit now have four points from three games, five behind runaway leaders Atletico Madrid who beat bottom club Austria Vienna 3-0. Porto are third with three points.

All eyes at the Dragao stadium were on the burly Hulk who was back at Porto, the club where he spent four memorable years.

The Brazilian received a hero's welcome and the fans cheered him at the start of the game.

Hulk had promised not to celebrate if Zenit scored and he kept his word after setting up substitute Kerzhakov for a fine header in the 86th minute. (Writing by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon, editing by Tony Jimenez)