PORTO Nov 26 Porto striker Jackson Martinez salvaged a 1-1 home draw against Austria Vienna as the wasteful Portuguese champions failed to make the most of an earlier slip by Champions League Group G rivals Zenit St Petersburg.

The Colombian's header cancelled out Roman Kienast first-half strike as Porto missed a chance to overtake second-placed Zenit St Petersburg, who earlier drew 1-1 against group winners Atletico Madrid in Russia.

With one round to go, the Portuguese side remain third on five points, one behind the Russians. Atletico are top with 13 points while the Austrians, who will finish bottom, have only two and cannot qualify for the Europa League. (Writing by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon, Editing by Tony Goodson)