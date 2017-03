Feb 19 Joao Moutinho grabbed the only goal and put on a midfield masterclass as twice former winners Porto scored a 1-0 win over Malaga in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Porto enjoyed most of the possession against the visitors but had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock.

Brazilian left back Alex Sandro slid a pinpoint pass into the area that Moutinho coolly side-footed in after 56 minutes.

Replays showed Moutinho was offside but the goal was given despite strong appeals from the Malaga players. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon, editing by Tony Jimenez)