Oct 1 A clinical late goal from Atletico Madrid's Turkey midfielder Arda Turan gave the La Liga front runners a 2-1 win over Portuguse champions Porto in their Champions League Group G match at the Dragao Stadium on Tuesday.

Porto's defence was caught napping with five minutes left when Gabi slotted a clever short free kick into the area for Turan, who blasted home to steal all three points.

Initially the hosts had Atletico on th back foot with intense pressing high up the pitch and they deservedly opened the scoring through Jackson Martinez's flying header from Josue's pinpoint free kick after 16 minutes.

But Atletico equalised just before the hour mark when defender Diego Godin headed into an empty net after towering above the Porto defence having beaten onrushing goalkeeper Helton to the ball from a free kick.

Atletico's win courtesy of Turan's late strike puts them three points clear of Porto at the top of Group G on six. Zenit St Petersburg and Austria Vienna each picked up their first point in a 0-0 draw in Russia earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon; Editing by Ken Ferris)