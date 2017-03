Sept 17 Algerian international Yacine Brahimi scored three times as former European champions Porto crushed BATE Borisov 6-0 in their opening Champions League Group H match on Wednesday.

The Belarusian visitors never recovered from a dreadful mistake by goalkeeper Sergei Chernik in the fifth minute.

He miscued a throw straight to midfielder Brahimi, who ran into the penalty area and scored from a narrow angle.

Brahimi added a fine solo goal after 32 minutes, running from the halfway line, and Colombian international Jackson Martinez, who also hit the post and bar, scored the third goal in the 37th minute.

Brahimi, Adrian Lopez and Vincent Aboubakar completed the rout in an equally one-sided second half to give Porto their biggest win in the competition. (Writing by Steve Tongue; editing by Martyn Herman)