UPDATE 2-At halftime, Manchester United set to reach financial goals for season
* Return of Schweinsteiger provides financial boost (Adds details from investor call)
(Adds teams)
Sept 13 Porto 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 - Champions League Group G result:
At the Dragao stadium, Porto
Scorers:
Porto: Hulk 28, Kleber 51
Shakhtar: Luiz Adriano 12
Red cards: Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar) 40, Dmytro Chygrynskiy (Shakhtar) 80
Halftime: 1-1
Teams:
Porto: 1-Helton; 13-Jorge Fucile, 4-Maicon, 30-Nicolas Otamendi, 5-Alvaro Pereira; 8-Joao Moutinho, 25-Fernando (7-Fernando Belluschi 61), 35-Steven Defour; 12-Hulk (17-Silvestre Varela 78), 11-Kleber (20-Djalma 69), 19-James Rodriguez.
Shakhtar Donetsk: 25-Olexandr Rybka; 33-Darijno Srna, 26-Razvan Rat, 27-Dmytro Chygrynskiy, 44-Yaroslav Rakitskiy; 22-Henrik Mkhitaryan, 8-Jadson (29-Alex Teixeira 64), 7-Fernandinho, 10-Willian 3-Tomas Hubschman 81); 11-Eduardo (5-Olekxandr Kucher 42), 9-Luiz Adriano.
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) (Editing by Toby Davis)
* Return of Schweinsteiger provides financial boost (Adds details from investor call)
Feb 9 Italy made four changes to their team for the Six Nations match against Ireland in Rome on Saturday, with lock Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro, who were left out of the opener against Wales, set to return to the starting lineup.
MADRID, Feb 9 Luis Enrique's Barcelona will get to test their King's Cup final opponents ahead of time on Saturday when they travel to fellow finalists Alaves in La Liga - but they may have sore legs after playing five games in the last 13 days.