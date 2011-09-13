UPDATE 2-At halftime, Manchester United set to reach financial goals for season
* Return of Schweinsteiger provides financial boost (Adds details from investor call)
PORTO, Portugal, Sept 13 Teams for the Champions League Group G match between Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Dragao Stadium on Tuesday:
Porto: 1-Helton; 13-Jorge Fucile, 4-Maicon, 30-Nicolas Otamendi, 5-Alvaro Pereira; 8-Joao Moutinho, 25-Fernando, 35-Steven Defour; 12-Hulk, 11-Kleber, 19-James Rodriguez.
Shakhtar Donetsk: 25-Olexandr Rybka; 33-Darijno Srna, 26-Razvan Rat, 27-Dmytro Chygrynskiy, 44-Yaroslav Rakitskiy; 22-Henrik Mkhitaryan, 8-Jadson, 7-Fernandinho, 10-Willian; 11-Eduardo, 9-Luiz Adriano.
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) (Compiled by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Toby Davis)
* Return of Schweinsteiger provides financial boost (Adds details from investor call)
Feb 9 Italy made four changes to their team for the Six Nations match against Ireland in Rome on Saturday, with lock Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro, who were left out of the opener against Wales, set to return to the starting lineup.
MADRID, Feb 9 Luis Enrique's Barcelona will get to test their King's Cup final opponents ahead of time on Saturday when they travel to fellow finalists Alaves in La Liga - but they may have sore legs after playing five games in the last 13 days.