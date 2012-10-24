Oct 24 Two goals from Colombia striker Jackson Martinez handed Porto a hard-fought 3-2 win over Dynamo Kiev and allowed them to stay on top of Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

The Ukrainians threatened to ruin Porto's day after coming from behind twice to level the match but could not prevent the Portuguese side from ending the day with maximum points from three matches.

Silvestre Varela put Porto ahead after 15 minutes when he received the ball in the box from Argentine playmaker Lucho Gonzalez, gently cushioned it and then blasted the 1-0 straight into the top right corner.

The Ukranians replied swiftly and five minutes later Oleh Gusyev headed in an inswinging corner with Porto keeper Helton slow to react.

The home side went back on top 10 minutes before half time through Martinez but in the second half were caught napping by the visitors and Nigerian Ideye Brown levelled again.

Martinez crowned his man-of-the match performance with a tap-in after 78 minutes.