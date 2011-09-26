By Mike Collett
| LONDON, Sept 26
LONDON, Sept 26 Bayern Munich take on ambitious
Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, a clash
between European aristocrats and a big-spending team desperate
to prove they belong among the elite.
The game is one of the most intriguing of Matchday Two which
also sees holders Barcelona travel to BATE Borisov in Belarus
and 2010 champions Inter Milan going to CSKA Moscow as they seek
to kick-start their season under new coach Claudio Ranieri.
Like Bayern, Barcelona and Inter, Real Madrid and Ajax
Amsterdam are established members of the European soccer
aristocracy and they meet in a fascinating game at the Santiago
Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, last season's runners-up Manchester United will
look for their first win of the embryonic campaign against Basel
of Switzerland while AC Milan take on Czech newcomers Viktoria
Plzen.
Bayern's clash with Manchester City symbolises what this
comnpetition is all about; a clash of current European
powerhouses on one level, and a clash of Old Money v New Money
on another.
There are strong soccer links between the cities of Munich
and Manchester, but they have been built entirely between United
and Munich dating back to the 1958 Munich Air Crash when
United's plane crashed on takeoff resulting in 23 deaths
including those of eight United players.
But while Bayern have strong links with Old Trafford, having
played United nine times in all, they have never met City before
and their relationship has not started in the most friendly way.
There was some ill-feeling over the summer transfer of
Jerome Boateng from City to Bayern, and Bayern's outspoken chief
executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says City were bailed out by
their owners having accrued debts of 140.0 million euros.
City manager Roberto Mancini responded by saying: "People
are mistaken about Manchester City. They accuse us of spending
more money than anyone this year and every time they said that
they are mistaken.
"Everyone says we have spent a lot of money but so what? To
us it isn't important. We just want to progress, to become a
better club, and I think some people respect that.
"If we want to be like the other top teams, we have to be
winners. That can take time. This is our first time in the
Champions League. But in football you never say never. Anything
can happen."
Bayern of course, have been European champions four times
while City have only ever played three matches in either the old
European Cup or the Champions League combined.
But now, thanks to the hundreds of millions invested in the
club by Abu Dhabi owner Sheikh Mansour, they meet as equals. The
two teams are also the most likely to advance from Group A.
Three times European champions Inter Milan, who lost their
opening match 1-0 to Trabzonspor of Turkey two weeks ago, will
look to bounce back in Moscow on Tuesday
Inter have now employed the experienced Ranieri and will be
bouyed by their first win of the season on Saturday, a 3-1
triumph at Bologna. They have also won both their previous
Champions League matches against CSKA in Moscow, 2-1 in 2007-08
and 1-0 in the quarter-finals in 2009-10.
That is not the only fascinating match in eastern Europe
this week as BATE Borisov welcome European champions Barcelona
for their Group H match on Wednesday.
BATE are virtually assured of a sixth successive Belarus
title when their spring-autumn season ends in seven matches,
but they have hit a dip in form at just the wrong time with
Barcelona calling.
While BATE were drawing 1-1 with mid-table Belshina
Bobruisk on Friday, Barca gave another display of their
imperious brilliance with a 5-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid on
Saturday with World Player of the Year Lionel Messi scoring a
stunning hat-trick.
Anything other than another win for Pep Guardiola's team,
who began the defence of their trophy with a 2-2 draw with AC
Milan, will represent the upset of the night, if not the season.
While Messi was scoring his hat-trick, Cristiano Ronaldo was
also on fire for Real Madrid scoring a treble of his own against
Rayo Vallecano.
Real, who won 1-0 at Dinamo Zagreb in their group opener,
will have to negotiate their way past Ajax without coach Jose
Mourinho on the bench as his touchline ban continues.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)