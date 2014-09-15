Sept 15 The 32 clubs who contest the group stages of the Champions League starting this week will again take home a minimum of 8.6 million euros ($11.1 million) irrespective of results, UEFA said on Monday.

Like last season, every win during the group stage will earn the clubs a bonus of one million euros ($1.3 million) while a draw will be worth half that amount.

The club crowned champions of Europe in Berlin next June will receive 10.5 million euros for winning the final.

Last season, champions Real Madrid made a total of 57.4 million euros and the lowest figure for any club in the group stage was Viktoria Plzen's 11.1 million.

"The gross commercial revenue from the 2014/15 Uefa Champions League and the 2014 Uefa Super Cup for this campaign is estimated at around 1.34 billion euros," a statement from UEFA said.

It was announced last month that clubs could expect a 30 per cent increase in those figures from next season because of lucrative new television deals, the continental governing body said.

