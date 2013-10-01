Oct 1 Environmental protesters briefly interrupted the Champions League match between Basel and Schalke 04 on Tuesday when they dropped down on cables from the stadium roof and unfurled a huge yellow Greenpeace banner.

Play was halted for around five minutes when four protesters wearing orange boiler suits and helmets descended slowly on ropes which they had dropped from the roof after a few minutes of play.

The banners said "Gazprom, don't foul the Artic" and "Free the Artic 30" and had Greenpeace written at the bottom. The protestors then hauled themselves back onto the roof while officials watched from the touchline and the match continued.

Russian authorities detained all 30 members of the pressure group who were aboard icebreaker the Arctic Sunrise when they broke up attempts to scale state-run Gazprom's Prirazlomnaya offshore oil platform on September 18.

All 30 have been remanded in custody for two months.

Gazprom are one of the Champions League sponsors.

