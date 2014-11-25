PARIS Nov 25 Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored three goals between them in the 3-1 home win over Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League on Tuesday and coach Laurent Blanc said there was more to come.

Uruguay striker Cavani, who has been under fire in France for his clumsiness in front of goal, opened the scoring with a tap-in at the Parc des Princes before dribbling past the keeper to wrap up the Group F win.

Sweden forward Ibrahimovic, playing in his first Champions League game since their opener at Ajax after being sidelined for almost two months with a heel injury, scored the second with a clever half volley on the turn.

"I never said this lad (Cavani) was not good. He's always scored goals and he will continue to score," said Blanc, adding Ibrahimovic was not at his best after being out for so long.

"Ibra will score more goals once he's back to full fitness. They both will score a lot of goals, they can decide the fate of a game."

Ibrahimovic agreed that he was not on top form yet, saying: "(The goal is) good for my confidence but physically I'm not at 100 percent yet, I need to find my rhythm."

PSG top Group F with 13 points from five games, one point ahead of Barcelona who thrashed APOEL Nicosia 4-0 on Tuesday. The top two meet at the Camp Nou on Dec. 10 in a group finale.

"It will be a game like any other. We'll go there to win," said Blanc, whose side beat Barca 3-2 at the Parc des Princes. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)