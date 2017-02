PARIS Nov 6 Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up all four goals as Paris St Germain thrashed Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 on Tuesday to knock the Croatians out of the Champions League.

The Sweden striker, playing in a deeper position than usual, laid on goals for Alex, Blaise Matuidi, Jeremy Menez and Guillaume Hoarau as PSG took their points haul to nine from four matches in Group A.

PSG were below their best in a dull first half but they turned on the style in the second period to outclass their opponents.

Dinamo are bottom of the table with zero points. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)